DYFI, YC protest against naming centre for disabled after RSS founder in Palakkad

Palakkad(Kerala), Apr 11 (PTI) Dramatic scenes were witnessed here at a foundation stone laying ceremony of a skill development centre for disabled persons, including children, as DYFI and Youth Congress (YC) activists disrupted the event as the initiative was being named after RSS founder K B Hedgewar.

Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the CPI(M)'s youth wing, and the Congress's youth outfit, YC, tried to disrupt the programme from two sides as the police intervened to try and stop them.

The programme was organised by the Palakkad municipality which is ruled by the BJP.

Pramila Sasidharan, the chairperson of the municipality, questioned "what was in a name?" and said that the intention behind the project -- to help the disabled -- was more important.

"There are stadiums in the name of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Hedgewar has worked for the disabled persons. So, what is wrong in naming the centre after him?" she asked while speaking to reporters.

The vice chairman of the municipality, E Krishnadas, slammed the DYFI and the YC for trying to stop the event, saying that it was meant for the good of the over 200 disabled persons in the area.

"The event will be held, there is no doubt about that," he said.

The DYFI activists climbed on to the stage, tore off the programme banner, shouted slogans and even pushed away the mike podium, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

A DYFI local leader told reporters that the organisation was not against the project, but it will not allow the centre to be named after the founder of the RSS.

Taking a similar stand, activists of the Congress' youth wing, YC, surrounded the site where the foundation stone was to be laid and even stepped inside it, to prevent the ceremony from taking place.

A YC local leader said that while they were not against the project, the municipality had a lot of political leaders' names to choose from.

"It is sad they chose Hedgewar's name. We will not allow saffronisation of Palakkad," he told reporters.

The event commenced after the police arrested and removed the DYFI and YC activists from the site.