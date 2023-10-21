Dying circus trade, importance of earthen vessels among Durga Puja themes in Kolkata

Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) The dying circus industry and the miseries faced by those associated with the trade, the cut-throat competition to outpace each other and the importance of earthen vessels in a world dominated by plastics are among the various Durga Puja themes here this year.

The pandal of Belgharia’s Aryanagar Kishore Sangha, which portrays the crisis faced by the circus industry, has been designed by Kumartuli clay modeller Subal Paul.

Committee spokesperson Rintu Daw told PTI, "We wanted to showcase the miseries of the circus industry, which used to once attract millions of people.” "We have tried to bring back the era when circuses used to be one of the biggest crowd pullers. The period from October-end to February used to be the season for circuses in the city. Sadly, it has lost its shine and people are no longer interested in going to circuses," he said.

"We have put up a model of a clown at the entrance of the pandal with a special lighting which is reminiscent of the circus era. As you enter, a corridor leads you to an arena reminding of the circus stage where trapeze artistes used to enthral the crowd. The pandal has been decorated with jokers’ caps, ropes and swords. Overall, it gives you a real feel of a circus," Daw said.

He said they did a lot of research since February before executing the theme. "We contacted many people, including the son of the owner of a once famous circus of Bengal, for giving the pandal a real look of a circus," he added.

"Unfortunately, he has closed down the circus company and shifted to another profession. This mirrors the overall situation which has been portrayed in our theme. Currently, those working as clowns in the circus are hired at events for a paltry Rs 2,000 a month," he said.

South Kolkata’s Chetla Agrani pandal, which is among the top crowd pullers, has come up with the theme 'Je Jekhane Dariye' (Chasing our dreams). It depicts the journey of individuals trying to outpace their rivals to reach the elusive goal of success.

"We all are competing against each other to attain success. But none of us can realise all our dreams," the committee's spokesperson said.

Shiv Mandir Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee’s theme 'agol' (safety shield) has been depicted using environment-friendly items.

"Matir Sara (earthen plate) had been used to adorn the walls of the compound leading to the marquee where the idol has been placed. Just as one reaches the sanctum sanctorum, there is a giant earthen pitcher to make people aware of the utility of earthen vessels," puja committee senior functionary Partha Ghosh said. PTI SUS MNB