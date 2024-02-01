Dynamic, development-oriented: Uttarakhand CM Dhami on interim Budget

Dehradun, Feb 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the interim Budget presented in Parliament on Thursday, terming it as a dynamic and development-oriented budget which will pave the way for India becoming an economic superpower.

"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a dynamic and development-oriented budget for the people of India. I have full confidence that it will provide fresh momentum to India's journey of becoming an economic superpower and a developed nation by 2047," Dhami said.

The "all-embracing" budget will play an important role in the uplift of farmers, women, youth and the underprivileged besides proving helpful in realising the prime minister's vision of a self-reliant India, he said in a statement.

Along with inclusive development, this budget will provide new dimension to various sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, women empowerment, health and tourism, he said.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt said the interim Budget will be beneficial for women, youth and the underprivileged.

Special emphasis given in the interim Budget to tourism, industry, and air connectivity will give wings to tourism development in Uttarakhand, Bhatt said in a statement.

BJP state spokesperson Suresh Joshi said the interim Budget will help realise the dreams of a developed India and a better Uttarakhand.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "development-oriented and welfare" Budget. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK