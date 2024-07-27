Dynamism of Jan Shikshan Sansthan scheme reflects Viksit Bharat dream, says Jayant Chaudhary

Jaipur, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday said dynamism of Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme reflects the spirit of our nation -- the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

He termed 'speed', 'skill', 'saturation' and 'convergence' as the central government's mantras for the skill ecosystem.

Chaudhary was speaking at the zonal conference of JSS at Malaviya National Institute of Technology here.

"The people on the ground are witness to the real impact of JSS' vision and mission for societal upliftment," he said.

"It is heartening to see that 82 per cent of the beneficiaries are women and those from marginalised communities who previously lacked opportunities and formal education. The dynamism of this scheme reflects the spirit of our nation -- the dream of a Viksit Bharat," he said.

The conference focused on the transformative role of JSS in fostering self-employment and wage employment among socio-economically backward groups through skill development training.

He said there are 1,620 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Rajasthan, out of which 165 are government ITIs.

There are two National Skill Training institutes in Rajasthan, one of which is specifically for women, he said.

"While reviewing the results of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana in Rajasthan, I learned about the surge in demand for skills in the electronics and automotive sectors, particularly for EV technicians among our youth. Initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, PM Jan Dhan and PM Vishwakarma are reaching women and other segments of society, uplifting them with modern technology and financial support," he said.

The JSS scheme, initially launched as Shramik Vidyapeeth (SVP) in 1967, seeks to provide skill training in a non-formal mode directly to beneficiaries through registered societies (NGOs), and is fully funded by the government of India.

The primary goal of the scheme is to enhance household income by promoting self or wage employment through skill development training, according to a release. PTI SDA KSS KSS