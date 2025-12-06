E-auction held for ad rights on five underbridges in Jammu division

Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) Northern Railway’s Jammu division on Saturday conducted an e-auction to allot advertising rights on five underbridges, marking a push to boost revenue from sources other than tickets freight charges, an official said.

This was the first e-auction conducted for advertising rights on railway underbridges, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal.

He said the successful bidder was awarded advertising rights for three years, which will generate Rs 44 lakhs in non-fare revenue.

Narwal railway underbridge number one, Channi Himmat railway underbridge number 242, Kunjwani railway underbridge number 237, Baghe Bahu railway underbridge number 247 and Samba railway underbridge number 173 were e-auctioned for granting of advertising rights.

"Thousands of people pass through these railway underbridges daily, providing a large market for various producers to promote their brands. Furthermore, the underbridges, located at strategic locations, ensure 24x7 visibility for advertisements," Singhal said.