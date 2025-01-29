e-BRT system in Dehradun receives in-principle approval, green light for Haridwar ropeway project

Dehradun, Jan 22 (PTI) Aiming to develop a modern, safe and environment-friendly urban transport system in Uttarakhand, authorities on Thursday here gave in-principle approval to the e-BRT (electric-Bus Rapid Transit) system in Dehradun and an integrated ropeway project for Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

This was decided during a review meeting of various projects operated and proposed by the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Corporation (UKMRC), chaired by the state's Housing Secretary R Rajesh Kumar.

UKMRC Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Mishra, through a presentation, informed that the UKMRC board has given in-principle approval for implementing the e-BRT project on two major corridors in Dehradun city.

He said that instructions have been issued to conduct the necessary studies, and after the completion of the studies, the project proposal will be presented to the state cabinet for approval.

Mishra said that the UKMRC board has approved the proposed integrated ropeway project for Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, and a proposal in this regard will be submitted to the competent authority soon.

Regarding the proposed ropeway project from Triveni Ghat to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Mishra said that the project has received approval from the National Wildlife Board. He said that the tender process will start after the completion of the forest clearance process (Phase 1).

In addition, the meeting also discussed the proposed ropeway projects in Nainital, Kainchi Dham and Mussoorie, for which feasibility studies are being conducted by UKMRC.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of developing a second-order mass transit system in Dehradun. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ AMJ