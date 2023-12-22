E-buses to ply on Himachal's roads, tenders to be issued soon: CM Sukhu

Shimla (HP) Dec 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday asked companies to manufacture e-buses keeping in mind the challenges posed by the hilly topography of the state.

Presiding over a meeting with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in Dharamshala, Sukhu said the tenders for purchasing e-buses will be issued shortly with a strict timeline for delivery, a statement issued here said.

He emphasised maintaining high-quality standards in the manufacturing process and asked the companies to ensure that the buses have adequate loading capacity and boot space. To optimise costs and promote sustainability, the state plans to gradually replace 1,500 diesel buses from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet, he said.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to provide comfortable transport services to the people of the state besides ensuring carbon-free and environment-friendly criteria, the statement said.

The state's proactive measures in this direction are reflected by the establishment of strategic green corridors, including Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, among others. PTI BPL RPA