E-commerce platforms emerging as top employers for Delhi-NCR youth: Report

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Nearly 70 per cent of gig workers in Delhi-NCR have seen an increase in their disposable income through part-time, seasonal and gig roles, according to a white paper.

For Delhi-NCR's youngsters in particular, e-commerce platforms are fast becoming the employers of choice, offering training, upskilling and structured career progression that rival traditional employment, according to the white paper prepared by Empower India, in collaboration with LocalCircles.

Based on survey responses from more than 90,000 residents across 15 districts and direct interviews with gig workers, the report highlighted how e-commerce and retail platforms are reshaping livelihoods by offering career progression, financial stability and inclusive opportunities.

"Amazon, Delhivery and Meesho have emerged as significant contributors to this transformation," the report said.

The study revealed that 70 per cent of gig workers in the region have seen an increase in their disposable income through part-time, seasonal and gig roles.

With quick commerce often marked by high-pressure targets, many young workers are opting for the stability and long-term prospects offered by established retail and e-commerce companies.

The report also underscores how infrastructure investments, inclusive workplace policies and skill development initiatives are creating meaningful and dignified employment.

"Industry leaders such as Amazon, Flipkart and Delhivery are accelerating this shift through youth upskilling programmes, extensive last-mile delivery networks and the formalisation of traditionally informal retail employment," the report said.

Speaking on this, Empower India director general K Giri said, "The retail sector in Delhi-NCR is not just creating jobs, it is building pathways to long-term economic prosperity. Whether it is Amazon, with a strong emphasis on workplace conditions and wages, or Delhivery, with its strategic infrastructure investments, these companies are fostering an ecosystem that enables sustainable careers for gig workers while driving inclusive growth for the region." The white paper highlighted the need for a comprehensive social security framework for gig workers.

Empower India is a leading policy think tank dedicated to generating insights and solutions to drive inclusive economic development. PTI SLB RC