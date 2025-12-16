E-KYC drive for ration cards 85.6 pc complete: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The e-KYC drive for ration cards that started in 2023 has seen 85.6 per cent completion across the country and over 99 per cent beneficiaries are now linked with Aadhaar, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to supplementaries, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said there has been a significant progress on Aadhaar seeding and e-KYC of ration cards.

"All over the country, 99.9 per cent ration cards are now linked with Aadhaar and 99.2 per cent beneficiaries are also linked to Aadhaar. The drive for e-KYC of ration cards that started in May 2023, has seen 85.6 per cent completion," she told members.

The minister said beneficiaries can now get their e-KYC in any state or Union Territory at any fair price shop.