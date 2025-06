E-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests starting Jun 16: Govt

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The Centre will implement e-mail verification via a one-time password (OTP) from June 16 for all RTI applications, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The aim is to enhance citizen privacy and data security, besides strengthening the portal's cybersecurity framework, it said.

Citizens can file Right to Information (RTI) applications through the portal -- www.rtionline.gov.in -- which also allows users to file appeals and know their status.

"To enhance citizen privacy and data security, and to strengthen the portal's cybersecurity framework, email verification via OTP will be implemented for all RTI requests starting Monday, June 16, 2025," read a message on the website under the administrative control of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). PTI AKV RHL