E-Mitra operator held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau team has arrested an e-Mitra operator here on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

Advertisment

Vishram Gurjar, an e-Mitra operator in Gram Panchayat Lasadiya, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant, they said.

The complainant had alleged after his father’s death, he was being harassed by Gurjar, who was demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in order to get the claim passed by the Labor Department, Director General of the Bureau, Ravi Prakash Mehrada said in a statement.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and Gurjar was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh, including Rs 70,000 counterfeit banknotes, from the complainant, he said.

The accused is being interrogated and further action is being taken, the officer said. PTI AG NB