E-office management system launched in Bodoland Territorial Council; 35 lakh to benefit

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) The e-office management system, launched in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will pave the way for a new era of smart governance benefitting nearly 35 lakh people living in five Bodo-dominated districts in Assam, BTC chief executive Pramod Boro said Thursday.

Advertisment

Launching the system in Kokrajhar, Boro said the e-office framework will not only fast-track development programmes but will also ensure efficiency among the officers, a press release said.

He outlined the importance of adopting new governance measures as an enabler to address the aspirations of the people living in BTC areas.

The BTC is a self governing elected body for the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam and the administrative body was created under the 6th schedule of the Constitution.

Advertisment

Boro said such an e-office framework has been implemented for the first time in a 6th schedule council.

It will benefit nearly 35 lakh citizens residing in the five districts of the BTC, he said.

All officers of the BTC have been provided with dedicated personal login identities and digital signatures and more than 65,000 files have been digitized from 55 departments, branches, and cells of the BTC secretariat.

Personal Information Management System (PIMS) Data for all including the chief executive member, executive members, BTC assembly speaker and officers have been prepared to streamline the process of operating e-office, it said.

E-office is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance Programme of the central government. The product is developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and aims to usher in more efficient, effective, and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes. PTI ACB CK