E P Jayarajan abstains from CPI(M) state committee meeting amidst reports of resignation

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (PTI) E P Jayarajan, the convener of the ruling LDF in Kerala, on Saturday abstained from the CPI(M) state committee meeting amidst reports that he has expressed his willingness to resign from his post.

Jayarajan, who arrived at his home in Kannur in the morning, did not respond to reporters' queries on whether he was going to resign as LDF convener.

The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he had admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Following the revelation by Jayarajan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cautioned his party colleague to be vigilant in his associations.