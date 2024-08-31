E P Jayarajan no longer LDF convener, Ramakrishnan will replace him: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said that its veteran leader E P Jayarajan will no longer hold the post of LDF convener and will be replaced by party leader T P Ramakrishnan.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan made the announcement at a press conference here following the party's state committee meeting during the day.

Govindan said that Jayarajan was no longer the LDF convener due to some statements made by him during the Lok Sabha polls and certain limitations he had in carrying out the Left front's activities.

These issues were discussed in the state committee meeting and a decision was arrived at, he said.

The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he had admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Following the revelation by Jayarajan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had cautioned his party colleague to be vigilant in his associations.

Speculation was rife since Saturday morning that Jayarajan had resigned or was removed from the post of LDF convener after he abstained from the CPI(M) state committee meeting and returned to his home in Kannur.

Earlier, the Congress-led UDF opposition used the development to claim that it vindicates their allegation that Jayarajan had links with BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Leader of Opposition of the Assembly V D Satheesan said that the development vindicates the UDF claims that Jayarajan had links with BJP leaders.

"Now, it has been proved that what we claimed was true. Not just him (Jayarajan), the CPI(M) in Kerala also has wrong links, including business relations, with the BJP," Satheesan said.

Satheesan also said that the CPI(M) had protected Jayarajan back in April when he had, amidst the Lok Sabha polls, admitted to meeting Javadekar.

"What happened now for such a decision by him is not clear and the CPI(M) has to answer that," the opposition leader said.

Jayarajan, who arrived at his home in Kannur in the morning, did not respond to reporters' queries on whether he was going to resign as LDF convener.

"Will call you if I have anything to say to you," he told reporters. PTI HMP HMP SS