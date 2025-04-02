E-Pass system: Commercial establishments down shutters in Ooty, autos keep off roads

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Apr 2 (PTI) Commercial establishments downed shutters, and autos and tourist taxies kept off roads here on Wednesday, protesting against the e-pass system implemented in line with a court verdict to keep the movement of vehicles under check.

The protest, which was total, mainly affected tourists as they did not have access to hotel rooms and food as hotels remained closed.

Shops were closed in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Kotagiri, Gudalur and Pandalur--all in the Nilgiris district.

The protesting shopowners and tourist and taxi operators wanted the withdrawal of the e-pass system, saying it was affecting their livelihood.

As per the new mandate, those visiting the district in private vehicles need to apply in advance on a government portal and obtain it.

The Madras High Court had earlier mandated the e-pass system for Ooty and Kodaikanal (Dindigul dt) in Tamil Nadu to check the burgeoning vehicle influx to the hill tourist attractions during summer.

According to the system that had come into effect on April 1, the vehicles entering Nilgiris will be limited to 6000 on weekdays and 8000 on weekends.

Medical or other emergencies, government buses, goods vehicles and Nilgiris district vehicles are exempted from the e-pass system.