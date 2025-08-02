E-rickshaw driver, accomplice held for robbing student in Northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly robbing a student who had boarded their vehicle after appearing in a competitive exam in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anas (23) and Gaus Mohammad (26), were arrested, the official said, adding that police recovered the victim's mobile phone, a bag containing important documents and the e-rickshaw used in the crime.

"A complaint was received on July 29 from Roshan Kumawat, a resident of Jaipur, saying that he had boarded an e-rickshaw from Kashmere Gate Metro Station to Nehru Vihar after taking an examination." When the vehicle reached 3rd Pushta in Usmanpur, the e-rickshaw driver and other occupants forcibly robbed him of his belongings, including his phone and a bag containing important documents, before fleeing towards the Yamuna Khadar area, the official said.

A case was registered and both suspects were identified and apprehended on August 1. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the robbery.

Further verification revealed that Gaus Mohammad had a prior criminal record and was previously involved in an attempted murder case in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

Further investigation is underway to establish any additional links or involvement in similar cases.