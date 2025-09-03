New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing Rs 3 lakh from a phone-linked bank account of a person through misuse of a SIM, police said on Wednesday.

The case came to light after a complaint was received from Pappu Singh (50), a resident of Saboli Extension, that he lost his mobile phone on June 26 while returning home.

“Soon after, his daughter’s bank account, which was linked to the mobile number, was fraudulently debited of Rs 3 lakh through multiple unauthorised transactions between June 26 and June 28,” a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS was registered at Northeast Cyber Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

The police analysed the technical details and tracked down the suspect. The accused, identified as Parshuram (29), a resident of Shahdara, was apprehended, and a mobile phone used in the crime was recovered from his possession, he said.

“During interrogation, Parshuram revealed that he worked as an e-rickshaw driver and had bought a mobile phone from a passerby on June 26. Though the device was switched off, the seller claimed it only required charging,” he said.

While attempting to use it, Parshuram noticed SMS alerts of bank transactions and balances on the locked screen, the police said.

He later removed the SIM card, activated it on his own phone, installed a UPI application, changed the PIN, and transferred Rs 3 lakh to his account, which he subsequently withdrew, according to the police.

The accused told investigators that after failing to switch on the purchased phone, he threw it in a drain.