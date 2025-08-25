Meerut (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver here has been arrested for making indecent remarks to an 18-year-old woman and threatening to kill her, police said on Sunday.
They said the incident took place on August 23, when a woman from Hussaini Chowk in Abdullahpur was going alone to Saket in an e-rickshaw. She alleged that the driver made indecent remarks to her and threatened to kill her when she protested.
Based on a complaint the woman filed with Bhawanpur police station, a case was registered against the accused driver under Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The arrested accused has been identified as Rafiq (55), son of Hakim, resident of Abdullahpur village in Meerut. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK
E-rickshaw driver arrested for making indecent comments on woman, threatening her
