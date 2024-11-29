E-rickshaw driver arrested for murder in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver for allegedly killing a man following an altercation in northwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The incident, stemming from an altercation between the accused and the victim Chhote Lal, led to a fatal stabbing, police said.

According to police, a distress call was received at the Mukherjee Nagar police station on Thursday about a stabbing incident in Indira Vikas Colony. According to the call, an individual entered a house and attacked Chhote Lal with a knife. The victim was rushed to the BJRM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"An FIR was registered and a team nabbed the accused, Deshraj, on an eyewitness account. The murder was reportedly due to long-standing tension between the accused and the victim. About a year ago, Deshraj had allegedly assaulted Chhote Lal, causing a head injury that was never reported to police," a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, Deshraj's e-rickshaw got stuck in a street near Chhote Lal's residence. This led to an argument, during which Chhote Lal allegedly beat Deshraj. Humiliated and enraged, Deshraj left the scene, returned with a weapon and stabbed Chhote Lal in the chest. PTI BM MNK MNK