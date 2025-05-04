E-rickshaw driver attacks car driver with blade after minor collision in Delhi

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver allegedly attacked a man with a blade following an argument over a collision between their vehicles in Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened Wednesday night when the Gagandeep Singh (33), a Gurugram-based taxi driver, was travelling with his mother to his in-laws place in Vikaspuri. The e-rickshaw driver, Rajendra, was arrested later, they said.

"Singh stopped at a red light on Dabri-Dwarka Road when an e-rickshaw hit the rear of his car. An argument broke out after Singh stepped out to confront the e-rickshaw driver. During the scuffle, the e-rickshaw driver allegedly took out a blade concealed under his tongue and slashed Singh's neck," a senior police officer said.

Despite the injury, Singh managed to call the police and passers-by caught the attacker and handed him over to police.

Rajendra, a resident of Rajapuri in Matiala, was arrested and a case was registered against him, police said.