New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death near his house in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police said on Saturday. Shah was found dead at an isolated plot in a jungle area in Ranhola Saturday morning.

It is suspected he was hit in the head with a blunt object which led to his death, police said.

Shah is survived by his wife and three children.