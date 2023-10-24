E-rickshaw driver commits suicide after killing wife in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver strangled his wife to death and later committed suicide in Nanpara town here, police said on Tuesday.

Dheeraj (30) hit his wife Aarti (25) with an iron rod and then strangled her to death with a rope. After killing her, Dheeraj hanged himself to death on Monday night, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said Dheeraj, a resident of Hamirpur, used to drive an e-rickshaw and lived at his in-laws' house in Naibasti locality with his wife and two children.

Arti’s children and relatives told police that the couple fought over some issue at around 2 pm. Dheeraj strangled his wife with a rope and hit her with an iron rod due to which she died on the spot, the officer said.

Later, Dheeraj committed suicide, the ASP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on. PTI COR SAB NB