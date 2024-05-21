E-rickshaw driver fatally stabbed multiple times in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck by unidentified persons in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 4 pm regarding a person stabbed to death near Gurudwara wali Gali in Jafrabad area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was found that the victim, Shahbaz, was stabbed multiple times on his chest and neck and had died on he spot. The FSL and crime teams are at the spot. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Shahbaz was a resident of Khadde Wali Masjid, Jafrabad, and had a criminal case (Excise Act) registered against him in 2019 in Jafrabad police station, the police said.

The reason behind the incident is still unknown, DCP Tirkey said.

The police said CCTV cameras in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the DCP said. PTI BM BHJ