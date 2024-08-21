E-rickshaw driver found dead with stab wounds in east Delhi's Shakarpur

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver was found dead with multiple stab injuries to his body in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Rahul, who lived with his family in the Trilokpuri area, had left his house Monday night with two friends.

His body was spotted at Hathighat Tuesday night by Constable Lokender who was on patrol in the Yamuna Khader area.

The body had stab wounds to the chest and stomach and bore a tattoo "Rahul" on the right hand, a police officer said.

Doctors at Hedgewar Hospital identified the body on the basis of fingerprints.

The officer said teams have been formed to identify the culprit and nab them. PTI ALK VN VN