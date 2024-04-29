E-rickshaw driver, friend held for killing man in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver and his friend have been arrested for allegedly killing a man after a brawl in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

On April 24, Bindapur police station received a call that an unidentified injured man was lying on the road near Chhath Pooja park, they said.

"He had a laceration on his lower abdomen area and was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Manoj Joshi, police said.

Police checked CCTV footage of the cameras nearby and nabbed e-rickshaw driver Vinay (21) and his friend (20) on April 26, he said.

Vinay told police that on the intervening night of April 23 and 24, he and Piyush were going to their home on the e-rickshaw, the DCP said.

On the way, the e-rickshaw brushed past Joshi and he got angry. He started abusing the two men and even slapped them, he said, adding that Vinay overpowered Joshi and Piyush stabbed him.

"The duo fled from the spot after the incident. We have recovered a blood-stained knife from the possession of the accused," the DCP said. PTI BM NB