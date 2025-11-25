Delhi: E-rickshaw driver held for 'assaulting, dumping' woman near Majnu Ka Tilla

New Delhi: A 31-year-old e-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and dumping here near north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received around 5 am on November 22, informing that a woman was stabbed and dumped near a hotel at Majnu Ka Tilla. A police team reached the spot and found the woman, aged around 30 years, lying unconscious with injuries on her head and face, officials said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later, shifted to the LNJP Hospital. Police said the victim appeared intoxicated and is believed to be a vagabond. Her identity is yet to be established.

Her medical examination for sexual assault was conducted, but no opinion was mentioned in the medico-legal report, police said. She remains sedated and is not fit yet to record a statement, they added.

A case under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Police said relevant sections may be added as the investigation progresses.

During the probe, investigators analysed CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries, leading them to suspect and arrest Kannu Dayadham Naganshi, a resident of Aruna Nagar and an e-rickshaw driver. He was previously involved in a 2013 case under sections related to rape and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he picked up the woman from outside the Vidhan Sabha metro station on the evening of November 21, took her to his residence, made her consume alcohol and assaulted her.

When she resisted, he beat her up and later, dumped her outside his house before fleeing, police said. His version was corroborated by eyewitnesses at the metro station and residents in the locality, they added.

Naganshi was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody till his test identification parade is conducted and the victim is fit to give her statement.

Investigation is underway, police said.