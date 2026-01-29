E-rickshaw driver held for stabbing labourer to death in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a labourer to death in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.16 am regarding a man lying injured with stab wounds, following which police rushed to the spot, they said.

The injured man was immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangol Puri, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

During the inquiry, the deceased was identified as Mohit (28), a resident of Mangol Puri, who worked as a tent labourer, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Mohit had left his house around 10 pm on Tuesday for some work prior to the incident.

Subsequent inquiry suggested that Mohit had gone with the accused, Sandeep (35), to a house where a quarrel broke out between them over a minor issue. During the altercation, Sandeep stabbed Mohit in the leg, police said.

Police arrested Sandeep, also a resident of Mangol Puri and an e-rickshaw driver, they said.

The knife used in the crime was recovered from his possession, police added. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ HIG