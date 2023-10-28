E-rickshaw driver held in UP's Mathura for molesting women passengers

Mathura (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver, accused of molesting and abusing women passengers, was arrested following an encounter here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rajendra Jaint, was admitted with a gunshot wound in his leg to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said Rajendra Jaint was arrested on Friday from Jait Police Station area where the encounter took place.

Jaint was booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-B (assault .. with intent to disrobe her), and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that a team surrounded Jaint following an informer's input that he would be taking the road to Bhartiya from the Delhi-Agra Highway. When he was challenged to surrender, Jaint opened fire and was shot back in leg in retaliation by police.

The ASP said that one pistol and some cartridges were recovered from the e-rickshaw driver's possession.

Sections of attempt to murder and the Arms Act were later added to the FIR registered against him, he said. PTI COR SAB AS AS VN VN