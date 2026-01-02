E-rickshaw driver murdered in Delhi's Mangolpuri; 6 held

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death following a quarrel stemming from an old enmity in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Friday.

Police said his friend, who tried to intervene, sustained minor injuries.

The deceased was identified as Vikas, an e-rickshaw driver, police said.

According to police, the incident took place when Vikas and his friend Sandeep, 20, a daily-wage labourer, were sitting together, and a group of boys arrived at the spot. A quarrel ensued, which soon escalated into violence.

"During the altercation, one of the accused stabbed Vikas, causing fatal injuries. Sandeep also suffered a minor lacerated wound," said the police officer.

Both the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where Vikas was declared brought dead by doctors, while Sandeep was provided medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the stabbing was triggered by an old enmity.

Police said all six accused involved in the incident have been apprehended. Of them, four are juveniles, while two are adults. PTI BM RHL