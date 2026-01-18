E-rickshaw driver posed as cop to avoid toll tax; nabbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police sub-inspector to avoid toll taxes, stay in hotels, and create an impression, police said on Sunday.

A sub-inspector's uniform, a fake identity card bearing the special police officer rank, a PAN card, and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Police began to look for the impersonator at the complaint of the manager of Hotel Shubham.

The manager, in his complaint, said a man wearing a police uniform came to the hotel on Saturday and booked a room and produced an Aadhaar card in way of identification.

Later, he returned to the hotel and began making unnecessary inquiries about the room, arousing suspicion. When the manager probed him more about his antecedents, he panicked and tried to flee, but was caught, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Jhajjar resident Mukesh Kumar from the hotel.

Interrogation revealed that Kumar had taken an e-rickshaw on rent and plied it in Khatu, Rajasthan.

He would frequently commute between Jhajjar and Khatu and had to pay toll tax, so he decided to pose as a policeman to drive through without paying.

"The arrested accused revealed that he obtained a Special Police Officer (SPO) ID card from someone in Jhajjar for Rs 500. He also had a Haryana Police sub-inspector uniform stitched for Rs 2,200 from a person in Jharodha Kalan, Delhi," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN