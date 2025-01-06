E Srinivas appointed as first DRM of Jammu rail division after its inauguration by PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Railway Board has appointed E Srinivas as the first Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Jammu Rail Division after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

A Board's written communication to the general manager of the Northern Railway on January 6, soon after the division's inauguration, said Srinivas, who is on deputation with Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, "should be posted as DRM/JAMMU (NEW DIVISION) of Northern Railway".

"Jammu division will cover the operations of rail tracks from Pathankot to Baramulla. It will also cover the narrow-gauge line from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.

"The division will lead to development of railway operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The new train services that connect Kashmir valley with the rest of the country will bring more tourism. It will boost economic development of Jammu & Kashmir," he said.

This new division, carved out from the Firozpur divison, includes sections such as Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala-Pathankot and Pathankot to Joginder Nagar sections with the combined length of 742.1 km. PTI JP JP KSS KSS