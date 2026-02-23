E-tongue, e-nose lab to test ghee quality in Tirumala soon: Andhra Health min

Amaravati, Feb 23 (PTI) Amid controversies over the quality of ghee being supplied to TTD, the temple body is set to deploy a modern food testing laboratory equipped with advanced systems such as an "e-tongue" and "e-nose" to ensure stringent quality checks and maintain transparency in supplies.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administers the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said the ultra-modern laboratory is being established at a cost of Rs 25 crore and is nearing completion.

"E-Tongue and E-Nose (both electronic equipment) ultra modern food laboratory services can detect even micro-level quality deterioration in ghee, these labs will soon be made available in Tirumala," said Yadav in an official press release.

According to Yadav, the E-Tongue system, being procured from France, is capable of detecting even micro-level deterioration in ghee and other raw materials by analysing taste patterns with high precision.

Likewise, the E-Nose system functions by assessing aroma profiles, enabling authorities to identify adulteration and quality defects in ghee and other ingredients used in preparing prasadam.

Currently, only a limited number of laboratories across the country have these facilities, the release said. However, for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, an ultra-modern lab with advanced facilities is coming up in a pilgrim centre, it added The Rs 25 crore facility is 90 per cent complete and will begin operations next month, he said, adding that the labs will test around 60 raw materials used in preparing laddu prasadam (consecrated food), including ghee and dry fruits. PTI MS GDK SA