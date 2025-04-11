E-transit good option for urban transport, says CM: asks officials to study financial viability

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) E-transit (electric transport) is a good option for urban transport and officials must examine its financial viability and submit a report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He was speaking at meeting with representatives of HESS-AG company regarding the pilot launch of e-transit in Pimpri-Chinchwad civic area in Pune district.

The CM also asked the company to manufacture e-transit buses in India to reduce production and project costs.

If the company provides a good city transport system at a low price, such projects can be set up in least 10 cities in the state, Fadnavis said.

The CM suggested that a detailed report should be submitted about starting this project in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits.

The economic and other aspects of e-bus, metro and e-transit should be considered together and a proposal should be prepared accordingly, Fadnavis said.

"The company should give a good and feasible proposal. Along with the metro, another option is currently needed for cities. If it is available through this e-transit facility, it is welcome," the CM said.

"It is proposed to build a high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) by combining the existing metro and bus rapid transit (BRT) in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area. Under this, the option of e-transit facility was discussed in detail during the meeting," a CMO release said. PTI MR BNM