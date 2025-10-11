E-vehicles in Jammu gets colour-coded zones, restricted crossing to streamline traffic

Jammu, Oct 11 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu on Saturday ordered regulation of electric vehicles within designated zones in the district to streamline traffic and ensure road safety, an official said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas issued the order after chairing a meeting of the District Road Traffic Authority (DRTA).

Minhas announced that the new arrangement will come into effect from October 23 for an initial period of three months.

The meeting was among others attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu Joginder Singh, SSP Traffic Farooq Qaiser, Regional Transport Officer Jammu Jasmeet Singh and representatives of various transport unions.

"All the decisions were taken in consultation among different stakeholders amicably,” the official said, adding the order would regulate the operations of e-rickshaws, e-autos and e-carts in the winter capital.

The official said the rules aimed at ensuring safe and disciplined traffic and also to ease traffic flow.

Asking the e-vehicle operators to display colour-coded plates for easy identification, the official said the Zone 1 (South Jammu) is assigned Pink plate, Zone 2 (North Jammu) Blue plate, Zone 3 (Akhnoor) Yellow, Zone 4 (RS Pura) Red, Zone 5 (Marh) Green and Zone 6 (Nagrota) Black plates.

The e-vehicles are barred from flyovers, national highways and state highways within district limits besides the vehicles registered outside Jammu are not allowed to operate within the district, the official said.

DC Minhas said e-vehicles must operate only within designated zones, movement between zones is prohibited except at seven designated crossings -- Amphalla hospital crossing towards district Jail, Bakshi Nagar crossing towards old Shakuntala Theatre, KC Theatre (Backside) crossing towards Shalamar Children Hospital, Hotel Asia crossing towards District Police Line, Shastri Nagar Cremation Ground crossing towards Shiksha Niketan School, Marble Market crossing towards Greater Kailash and Kunjwani crossing towards Greater Jammu.

The official has urged all operators and stakeholders to cooperate for safe and efficient traffic management.

“The order will be reviewed after three months based on compliance and feedback,” Minhas said. PTI TAS NB