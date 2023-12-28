Each nation has its unique way of life derived from culture: Bhagwat

Majuli (Assam), Dec 28 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that every nation has its own unique way of life which is derived from its culture.

"The 'sanskriti' (culture) of Bharat is reflected through 'Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti' (truth is one but it's revealed by intellectuals differently). This all-inclusive tradition exists only in Bharat," Bhagwat said at the 'Poorvottar Sant Manikanchan Sammelan' at the North Kamala Bari Satra in Assam's Majuli.

He pointed out that in the present times, the country has to stand firm to give the message of peace and coexistence to the world and "to fulfil this noble task, the revered spiritual leaders will have to come forward in our society".

"We all have the same ancestors and the same values. We will have to take our unity forward while adhering to our diversity. Unity is not uniformity, but it is unionness," he said.

The RSS chief pointed out that people will have to try hard to make society self-reliant through service, education, healthcare and employment.

"There is a great need for national awareness in families to upkeep Bharat's eternal spiritual values and time-tested customs," he said.

He requested all spiritual leaders to convey this message and the best spiritual values to the new generation.

"Just like Assam's great saint Srimant Shankardev exemplified his noble life by bringing social reforms, in the same way, we all have to eliminate different social evils within our society through our benevolent behaviour," he said.

A total of 104 spiritual leaders belonging to 48 satras of Assam and 37 different religious institutions and sects from all over the northeastern states participated in the day-long conference.

The main objective of the conference was to pursue coordination, goodwill and harmony among the different spiritual traditions and communities.

Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to Majuli which will conclude on Friday after a public meeting. PTI DG DG ACD