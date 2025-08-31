Each rural road in Maharashtra to get unique identity, will greatly benefit farmers: Bawankule

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said every rural road in the state will be given a unique identity under a new coding system aimed at improving connectivity and resolving encroachment issues.

Good rural roads are the lifeline of farmers and are essential for agricultural activities and transporting produce to markets, he said in a statement.

"This decision will enable village-wise road demarcation, removal of encroachments. The initiative will strengthen rural infrastructure, ensure smooth connectivity and provide long-term relief to the farming community" Bawankule said.

As part of the initiative, village officials like Gram Sevaks, Talathis, Kotwals and Police Patils will prepare lists of all roads, which will then be approved by the Gram Sabha and forwarded by the Tehsildar to the Land Records Department.

Using modern technology, the department will demarcate roads and install boundary pillars, while encroachments will be dealt with under the Mamlatdar Courts Act 1906, with police assistance wherever required.

Each road will receive a unique code based on district, taluka, village and road type.

To make road information accessible, a new register called Village Sample No 1 (F) has been introduced to maintain detailed records, officials said.

District and taluka-level committees comprising the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Chief Executive Officer, Tehsildar and Block Development Officer will monitor implementation, prepare proposals to clear encroachments and address farmers' concerns, they added. PTI ND BNM