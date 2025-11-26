Eager to celebrate historic Commonwealth Games: Modi

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was delighted at India winning the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030.

He said with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India was eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm.

"Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030. Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map," Modi said in a post on X.

"We look forward to welcoming the world," the prime minister said. PTI SKU RHL