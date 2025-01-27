Advertisment
Kumbh Mela: Eager to take holy dip at Sangam, receive blessings from seers: Amit Shah

NewsDrum Desk
Amit Shah speaks during a public meeting for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, at Narela, in New Delhi on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his anticipation of participating in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela here, by taking a dip at the Sangam and seeking blessings from saints.

In a post in Hindi on X, Shah said, "'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture.

The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony." "I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings from saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj," he added.

Shah is scheduled to take holy at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday. The home minister is also expected to meet several saints, including the Shankaracharyas of Puri and Dwarka.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.

