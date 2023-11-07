EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Malaysian counterpart

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade, investment and health.

The two ministers held the talks at the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

It is learnt that the broad focus of the deliberations was to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"A warm welcome to Malaysian FM @ZambryOfficial in New Delhi. Our 6th Joint Commission Meeting this evening will take forward our Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said on 'X' ahead of the talks.

Last week, the MEA said the JCM will review the progress of enhanced strategic partnership in areas of politics, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology.

The last JCM was held in Kuala Lumpur in 2011.

The Malaysian foreign ministry on Sunday said both foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

"The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations of the two countries," it said.

"Bound by robust economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, Malaysia and India share a long-standing and substantive relationship," it said.

In 2022, India was Malaysia's 11th largest trading partner with total trade amounting to RM86.22 billion (USD19.63 billion), an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. PTI MPB CK