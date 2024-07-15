EAM Jaishankar meets German state secretary of foreign office

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Germany's state secretary of foreign office Thomas Bagger with a focus on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India later this year.

Bagger is on a visit to India, primarily to prepare grounds for Scholz's planned trip to New Delhi around October, people familiar with the matter said.

"Good to meet Dr Thomas Bagger, State Secretary in German Federal Foreign Office. Noted the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Look forward to a productive meeting of the 7th Inter-Governmental Consultations later this year," he said.

The Inter-Governmental Consultations are the highest forum to deliberate on India-Germany relations. PTI MPB NSD NSD