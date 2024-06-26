EAM Jaishankar meets Myanmarese counterpart, flags concerns over impact of violence on Indian border

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed to his Myanmarese counterpart U Than Shwe India's deep concern over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on Indian border and sought cooperation for early return of Indians trapped in Myawaddy town.

Jaishankar met Shwe, also Myanmar's deputy prime minister, as he transited New Delhi as part of a visit.

In a post on 'X' following the meeting, the external affairs minister said he pressed for "credible security" to India's ongoing projects in Myanmar and called for early return to the path of democratic transition in that country.

Jaishankar particularly pointed out the impact of continuing violence and instability in that country on the Indo-Myanmar border.

Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. The resistance forces have already captured several towns.

The anti-junta forces seized control of several military bases and a command centre at Myawaddy in April.

In the meeting, Jaishankar also told Shwe that India is open to engaging all stakeholders to address the situation in Myanmar.

"Met with Deputy PM and FM of Myanmar U Than Shwe as he transited New Delhi today. Discussed our deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border. India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Particularly flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking in persons as priority challenges. Sought cooperation for early return of Indian nationals trapped in Myawaddy," he said.

"Pressed for credible security protection for our ongoing projects in the country. Urged early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar. India stands ready to help in any manner," he added.

The resistance forces have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.

Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.

Rakhine state and many other regions have reported severe fighting between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October last year.

The hostilities between the two sides saw a rapid spike since last November in several key Myanmarese towns and regions near the border with India as well, fuelling concerns in New Delhi over the possible ramifications for security of Manipur and Mizoram. PTI MPB KVK KVK