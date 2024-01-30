EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart Katz

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.

"Good to talk to Israeli FM @Israel_katz. Discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. Spoke about India's views, assessments and interests in that regard. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

It is understood that the two ministers deliberated on the situation in Gaza as well as security concerns arising out of Houthi militants targeting various commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

"Had a good conversation today with Indian foreign minister @DrSJaishankar in which I expressed my gratitude for his friendship and support of Israel. We discussed regional security threats, including security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle East," Katz said on X.

The Israeli foreign minister said he has invited Jaishankar to visit Israel. PTI MPB SZM