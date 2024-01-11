EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the challenging security situation in the Red Sea.

In a phone conversation, Jaishankar and Blinken also exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the situation in Ukraine.

"A good discussion this evening with my friend US @SecBlinken. Our conversation focused on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. Appreciated his insights on ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Exchanged perspectives on developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict. Looking forward to realizing our extensive cooperation agenda for 2024," he said.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

"The first conversation of 2024 with @SenatorWong of Australia. Exchanged views on the state of the world and discussed our cooperation for this year, including through Quad," he said. PTI MPB CK