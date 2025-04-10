EAM Jaishankar to address inaugural session of Global Technology Summit

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- that begins here on Thursday.

GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12.

The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA.

"Convening leaders from government, industry, academia and civil society, the summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience and international cooperation," the statement said.

The theme for this year's summit is 'Sambhavna', meaning possibility, and will explore how emerging technologies can drive inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance and deepen cross-border partnerships, it said.

Over three days, GTS 2025 will feature over 40 public sessions, including keynote addresses, ministerial conversations, expert panels and strategic conversations.

More than 150 speakers from over 40 countries, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, the UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union -- will join discussions on the "most pressing tech challenges and opportunities facing the world today", the statement said.

Sessions will span a wide range of critical topics -- from AI governance, digital public infrastructure and data protection, to cybersecurity, space security and emerging tech collaboration across the Global South.

GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors Programme, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI and global tech norms, the statement said.