EAM Jaishankar to inaugurate Aravalli Summit at JNU on India's global role by 2047

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will inaugurate the Aravalli Summit 2025 on October 6-7, hosted by the School of International Studies at JNU in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chintan Research Foundation.

The international conference, themed "India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047," is being organised as part of SIS's 70th anniversary celebrations, Dean of SIS Prof. Amitabh Mattoo said in a press conference.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, an alumnus of the School of International Studies (SIS), will inaugurate the summit as the chief guest.

He will be joined by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chancellor Ambassador Kanwal Sibal, Vice Chancellor Prof. Santishree Dhullipudi Pandit, Prof. Mattoo and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, a special edition of the International Studies journal will be released along with a 15-minute documentary on the history and contribution of the school. The organisers also announced that the Aravalli Summit will now be held annually.

"The Aravalli Summit is a defining moment in the institution's seventieth year. SIS has long been a crucible where scholarship meets policy, and this conference embodies that spirit," said Prof. Mattoo.

He added, "In these turbulent times, we need our ancient wisdom in our foreign policy, like the oldest mountain ranges of Aravalli."