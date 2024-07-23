EAM Jaishankar to pay 3-day visit to Tokyo for Quad meet

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a three-day visit to Tokyo beginning July 28 to attend a foreign ministerial meeting of the four-nation grouping Quad.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong will be the other participants at the Quad meeting on July 29.

"At the invitation of Foreign Minister of Japan Yoko Kamikawa, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, will be paying an official visit to Japan from July 28-30 to participate in the next meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers' in Tokyo on July 29," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the ministers will take forward discussions held during the last meeting in New York in September 2023 and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and review progress on Quad initiatives and working groups.

"The ministers would discuss regional and international issues, and guide future collaboration to achieve the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region by addressing contemporary priorities of the region through delivery of public goods," the MEA said.