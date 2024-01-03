EAM S Jaishankar to visit Nepal on Jan 4, 5

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a two-day visit to Nepal beginning Thursday with an aim to further expand bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission along with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Kathmandu from January 4 to 5 on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Nepal, NP Saud for co-chairing the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission," the MEA said.

The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also call on the leadership of Nepal and meet prominent political figures, the MEA said in a statement.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neigbhbourhood First'policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," it said.