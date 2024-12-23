EAM Jaishankar to visit US from Dec 24-29

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a six-day visit to the US beginning Tuesday.

It will be the first high-level visit from India to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States of America from December 24-29," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues," it said in a brief statement.

The MEA said Jaishankar will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the US.