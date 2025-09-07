Earlier UP youth suffered from inferiority complex as state was labelled 'BIMARU': Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that earlier the youth of the state suffered from an inferiority complex in other states, as UP was labelled a 'BIMARU' state.

"When you were in your schools and polytechnics, you would have experienced that two things were associated with Uttar Pradesh. First, when the youngsters of Uttar Pradesh used to go outside the state, they were looked down upon by people.

"They faced an identity crisis. As a result, an inferiority complex developed in their minds," he said.

He was addressing a programme held in Lucknow for the distribution of appointment letters to newly-selected 1,510 instructors for the state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The BJP leader also said, "The label of BIMARU state was put on us, which in other words meant a barrier in the development of the country. A big state, which is filled with resources, a state in which (even) God came in one incarnation or the other, such a state became a 'BIMARU' and had to face an identity crisis." The acronym 'BIMARU' (sick) was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of names of some of the country's then poorest states — Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"In the past 8 years, we have been successful in bringing that state from the seventh and eighth largest economy to the number 2 economy in the country.

"We have been successful in uprooting the label of 'BIMARU' state, and today we have established UP as the growth engine of India's development," Adityanath said.

He added that this happened due to the collective efforts of the 25 crore people of the state, the state government officials, employees and the public representatives.