Earlier voters elected govt, now govt selecting voters: Cong in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 21 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, saying that earlier voters used to elect the government, but now the government has started selecting the voters.

The Congress held a workers' meeting at Den Gaon in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, virtually sounding the election bugle in the hill district.

The huge gathering was addressed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, and several other senior leaders.

In his address, Gogoi criticised the BJP and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state is being run through fear and intimidation.

"The people of Assam have decided this time -- there will be a fight. The people of Assam will fight and they will win," he added.

The deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha further alleged that the BJP is now trying to delete voters' names and bring in supporters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to enrol them in Assam's electoral rolls.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma no longer wants to be the CM of the people of Assam, he wants to be the CM of BJP supporters from UP and Bihar," he added.

Accusing Sarma of doing injustice to all communities, Gogoi said that to protect Assam's land, identity and culture, he must be removed from power.

Baghel, who is also in-charge of Assam as an election observer of the Congress, said he was overwhelmed by the massive public response, stating that this is an indication of change.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in India. The BJP has become a rich political party in a short span through corruption. I urge all Congress workers to take responsibility for bringing the party back to power," he added.

Accusing the government of handing over indigenous land to corporate houses, Baghel said it was the responsibility of the people of Assam to protect their land and identity.

"Earlier, voters used to elect the government, but now the government has started selecting voters," the former CM said.

Saikia accused the BJP of trying to hand over hill district land to conglomerates.